Nightly closures of southbound Fort Duquesne Bridge set to begin Monday, continue thru late February

PITTSBURGH — PennDOT crews will begin bridge deck improvement work on the Fort Duquesne Bridge on Monday, weather permitting.

The work will involve nightly closures of the bridge in the southbound direction from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. to allow preservation efforts on the lower deck. These closures are expected to continue through late February, with traffic being detoured during the construction period.

Traffic on the Fort Duquesne Bridge’s upper deck (northbound) will not be impacted, officials say.

Overnight closures are not allowed the night of any events at the North Shore stadiums and PPG Paints Arena, officials say, though single-lane restrictions may occur two hours after such events.

These ramps on the northern end of the bridge will also be closed to traffic:

Southbound Route 65 approach ramp

Southbound I-279 approach ramp

Ridge Avenue/Reedsdale Street/Allegheny Avenue approach ramp

Here are PennDOT’s posted detours:

Southbound Route 65 to the Fort Duquesne Bridge

From southbound Route 65, take the ramp to South 19/51 toward the West End Bridge

Cross the West End Bridge

Continue straight onto southbound Route 19/51 (Saw Mill Run Boulevard)

Take the ramp to West 376/South 19 toward Carnegie/Pittsburgh International Airport

Bear left toward South Truck 19/51 Uniontown

Stay left to East 376/South 51

Merge onto eastbound (inbound) I-376 (Parkway West)

Continue through the Fort Pitt Tunnel

End detour

I-279 (Parkway North) to the Fort Duquesne Bridge

From southbound I-279, take the ramp to North 65 toward Ohio River Boulevard

From northbound Route 65, take the ramp to South 19/51 toward the West End Bridge

Turn left onto the West End Bridge

Cross the West End Bridge

Continue straight onto southbound Route 19/51 (Saw Mill Run Boulevard)

Take the ramp to West 376/South 19 toward Carnegie/Pittsburgh International Airport

Bear left toward South Truck 19/51 Uniontown

Stay left to East 376/South 51

Merge onto eastbound (inbound) I-376 (Parkway West)

Continue through the Fort Pitt Tunnel

End detour

Allegheny Avenue/Ridge Avenue to the Fort Duquesne Bridge

Take Ridge Avenue westbound

Ridge Avenue becomes Fulton Street

Turn left onto Western Avenue

Bear left toward South 19/51/North 65 West End Bridge/Ohio River Boulevard

Continue straight onto the West End Bridge

Cross the West End Bridge

Continue straight onto southbound Route 19/51 (Saw Mill Run Boulevard)

Take the ramp to West 376/South 19 toward Carnegie/Pittsburgh International Airport

Bear left toward South Truck 19/51 Uniontown

Stay left to East 376/South 51

Merge onto eastbound (inbound) I-376 (Parkway West)

Continue through the Fort Pitt Tunnel

End detour

Reedsdale Street to the Fort Duquesne Bridge

Follow Reedsdale Street to Allegheny Avenue

Turn right onto Allegheny Avenue

Turn left onto Ridge Avenue

Ridge Avenue becomes Fulton Street

Turn left onto Western Avenue

Bear left toward South 19/51/North 65 West End Bridge/Ohio River Boulevard

Continue straight onto the West End Bridge

Cross the West End Bridge

Continue straight onto southbound Route 19/51 (Saw Mill Run Boulevard)

Take the ramp to West 376/South 19 toward Carnegie/Pittsburgh International Airport

Bear left toward South Truck 19/51 Uniontown

Stay left to East 376/South 51

Merge onto eastbound (inbound) I-376 (Parkway West)

Continue through the Fort Pitt Tunnel

End detour

Preservation work is part of a $3.95 million project that includes concrete repairs to the overhangs, underside of the bridge decks and the back of barriers at the northern end of the Fort Duquesne Bridge.

The overall project is expected to be complete in the spring of 2026.

Allison Park Contractors is the prime contractor.

