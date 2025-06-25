Nippon Steel’s acquisition of U.S. Steel faces scrutiny from union and environmental groups

When he celebrated the $14 billion in investment in United States Steel Corp. by Nippon Steel Corp., President Donald J. Trump said he’ll be watching the success of the steelmaker. Also on alert will be critics of the deal, including the United Steelworkers union and environmentalists.

USW fought fiercely against the deal from its public announcement in December 2023 and was bucked by the local Mon Valley Works union leadership. Environmental groups have long been critical of the environmental and health impact of U.S. Steel’s plants.

“The USW will continue to stand watch, holding Nippon to every commitment it has made to our members and their communities,” USW International President David McCall told his members in a letter after the deal went through. “When the time comes, we will bring the full strength of our solidarity to the bargaining table.”

