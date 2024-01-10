Local

No. 11 Duke dismantles Pitt, 75-53, behind monster performance from Kyle Filipowski

By George Michalowski - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Duke Pittsburgh Basketball Pittsburgh's Guillermo Diaz Graham, right, loses control of the ball with Duke 's Jaylen Blakes, second from left, defending during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Pittsburgh Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

By George Michalowski - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghsportsnow.com.

It was Kyle Filipowski’s night on Tuesday night at the Petersen Events Center.

The Duke sophomore dominated Pitt from start to finish, crushing the Panthers’ dreams of a top-15 upset. To start off his night, Filipowski grabbed four rebounds in the first four minutes. He then caught fire scoring the ball, hitting a whopping 11-straight field goals throughout the rest of the game.

Duke quieted the electric Pitt crowd early, taking a 9-4 lead after four-and-a-half minutes of play behind its star sophomore. As Pitt struggled to hit shots out of the gates, Duke found great looks and converted early.

Click here to read the full story from Pittsburgh Sports Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Pittsburgh school closings and delays
  • Local teenager in medically induced coma after UTI went untreated
  • Channel 11 presses for answers after dog fatally electrocuted on public Pittsburgh sidewalk
  • VIDEO: 2 tractor-trailers go over embankment on Pennsylvania Turnpike in Donegal Township
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read