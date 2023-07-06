No jackpot winners in Wednesday’s Powerball, but a few players in PA score big prizes

The jackpot for the Wednesday Powerball drawing was $546 million, but there were no grand prize winners, sending the top prize soaring to $590 million.

The winning numbers drawn were 68-17-24-62-48 with a red Powerball number of 23. The Power Play multiplier was 2X.

While no players won the jackpot, two players in Pennsylvania matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball, winning $50,000 each, while one player matched four out of five numbers, the Powerball and the Power Play to win $100,000.

The next drawing will be Saturday, which can be seen exclusively on Channel 11 News at 11 p.m.

For more information, visit palottery.com.

