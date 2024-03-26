No major issues reported during IUPatty’s weekend, state police say =

INDIANA, Pa. — IUPatty’s weekend came to a close without any major issues, according to state police.

While it’s held on and around campus, the belated St. Patrick’s Day celebration isn’t sanctioned by IUP.

In years past, IUPatty’s has a history of drunk driving and disorderly conduct.

IUP told Channel 11 last week that they would hold students accountable for any issues.

University leaders asked fraternities and sororities to have parties wrapped up by 6 p.m. Saturday.

State police had extra patrols to crack down on drunk driving and public drunkenness.

In total, there were 11 arrests for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. State police said 29 minors were arrested for possessing alcohol.

