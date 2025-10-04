No one hurt when multiple rounds were fired into 2 Aliquippa apartments, state police say

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — An investigation is underway after Pennsylvania State Police say two people fired guns into occupied apartments in Beaver County.

In a report, troopers say the Aliquippa Police Department responded to the Linmar Terrace area around 9:40 p.m. on Friday for reports of shots fired into occupied apartments.

Eventually, Aliquippa police handed over the investigation to state police. From there, troopers say through their investigation, it was determined two people fired multiple rounds into two apartments using long guns.

The suspects then left the scene on foot, troopers say.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call investigators at 724-773-7400.

