No one injured after bullet hits occupied home in Pittsburgh’s Middle Hill neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — No one was injured after a bullet hit an occupied home in Pittsburgh’s Middle Hill neighborhood on Sunday.

A Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson says police were called to the 20 block of Perry Street for a three-round ShotSpotter alert just before 6:30 p.m.

Officers found three spent shell casings at the scene.

A home in the 30 block of Perry Street was damaged after one of the bullets hit a window, the spokesperson says.

Two people were inside the home but were not hurt.

Detectives are reviewing evidence, including the casings and video.

The investigation is ongoing.

