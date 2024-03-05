‘No room for complacency’: Pitt football vibe check entering spring

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNOW.com.

Pat Narduzzi has been through a lot in his 10 seasons at the helm of the Pitt football program. There have been highs (2021) and lows (2024), but his excitement surrounding the start of a new season — even in March — is always the same.

He’s always excited. He’s always fired up. But it isn’t about him; it’s about the kids.

Pitt is in the midst of an offensive install, led by a brand-new offensive coaching staff, and the defense is moving on from long-time defensive line coach Charlie Partridge. There’s a lot going on coming off a disastrous 3-9 season in 2023. And it’s not just Narduzzi who is filled with excitement.

Nate Yarnell, who is undoubtedly QB1 as spring ball kicks off, has been around for some of the highs and some of the lows. He’s experienced an ACC championship (as the fourth string), and he stepped in down the stretch last season. He wasn’t responsible for the failure, but he now feels responsible for fixing it.

“There’s no room for complacency anymore,” Yarnell said Monday at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. “We’re not here to be average. Last year, I think we obviously could’ve been better. Everybody knows and everybody feels sick about that, so we’re all moving in the right direction right now.”

