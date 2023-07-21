No tuition hike for undergrads at 3 of the 5 biggest universities in Pittsburgh region

The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education is freezing tuition for the fifth consecutive year.

PASSHE’s board on Thursday voted unanimously to keep the cost flat at $7,716 for undergraduate in-state students.

PASSHE includes three of the five largest universities in the Pittsburgh region as ranked by full-time undergraduate enrollment.

