Nonprofit organization hosts arts festival in Hill District to spark creativity

PITTSBURGH — Saturday’s rain showers did not stop people from coming out and enjoying a festival in the Hill District.

The second Hill District Arts Festival was held on the 1800 block of Centre Avenue.

ACH Clear Pathways, a nonprofit organization focusing on fostering creativity in kids and families, hosted the event. They try to spark artistic passion by connecting those families with performing arts opportunities.

The festival acts as one of those opportunities and showcases art done by artists from all around the community.

“We have tons of local vendors artists, food trucks, and more. Live entertainment on 2 stages, and most importantly we’re bringing the community together to bring back that creative flare the Hill District once had before,” Executive Director of ACH Clear Pathways Tyian Battle said.

The festival continues tomorrow and will hold a silent disco and a live performance from rapper Young Joc on the main stage.

The festival will wrap up at 8 p.m.

