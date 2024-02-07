Local

Noodles & Company to open new Pittsburgh location

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — Pasta fans, rejoice! Noodles & Company will be opening a new Pittsburgh location later this month.

The company’s fourth Pittsburgh location will be at 5804 Penn Avenue in East Liberty.

The location is scheduled to open on Wednesday, Feb. 21.

Noodles & Company has three other locations in the Pittsburgh-area: Market Square in Downtown, Forbes Avenue in Oakland and in the South Hills Village Mall.

