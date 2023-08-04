Norfolk Southern CEO speaks out about East Palestine 6 months later

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — It has been six months since a train carrying hazardous materials derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, forcing emergency crews to evacuate a one-mile radius and release toxic chemicals into the air to prevent a catastrophic explosion.

11 Investigates sat down one-on-one with Alan Shaw and pressed him for answers about the investigation, what went wrong and what he’s doing to make things right.

Shaw says he’s been to East Palestine almost every week since the train derailment.

“There was never a doubt in my mind about what we should do,” Shaw tells 11 Investigates. “We’re going to be there five years from now. We’re going to be there 10 years from now.”

That’s the promise Shaw made on behalf of Norfolk Southern. He said there was never a doubt in his mind about what should be done.

“I pulled my team together and I said we’re going to do more than less here,” Shaw said. “We have 380 employees and contractors who are there seven days a week.”

As of Aug. 1, 76,000 tons of soil have been removed along with 22 million gallons of water. Norfolk Southern has also committed $63 million to the local community

Weeks after the derailment, NTSB Chairwoman, Jennifer Homendy told 11 Investigates that key evidence from data recorders on the train was overwritten. We asked Shaw how that could have happened.

“That was our standard process, and it’s a standard process throughout the industry,” Shaw said. “The locomotive itself was not part of the derailment. The NTSB has been very clear that the crew acted appropriately and did everything they were supposed to do.”

Over the past six months, so much has changed for families, businesses and entire communities. Congressman Chris Deluzio represents Darlington Township, Beaver County.

“So many folks in Beaver County were hurt, have been evacuated, and have been afraid for their health and their livelihoods,” Deluzio reflected. “We are working hard to make sure this railroad is held accountable, and most importantly, for my job as your Member of Congress, that we change the law so that freight rail has to be safer.”

Congressman Chris Deluzio is fighting for Congress to pass a bill he introduced in the House, The Railway Safety Act. Shaw agrees with some parts of the legislation, including enhanced car standards and more training for first responders; but, he stopped short of supporting a minimum 2-person crew on each train.

In the last six months, Norfolk Southern has implemented a new six-point safety plan which includes investing in more hotbox detectors. The corporation is also teaming up with Georgia Tech Research Institute to create a next-level machine visioning train inspection portal, which uses AI and 28 cameras to detect potential safety issues as trains pass by. The first one will be going up just outside of East Palestine.

