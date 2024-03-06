Norfolk Southern employee charged for allegedly paying for prostitution in East Palestine

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — An employee at Norfolk Southern is facing charges that allege he sought out and paid for a prostitute in East Palestine.

Norfolk Southern Terminal Superintendent Aaron Sherman is facing charges of engaging in prostitution and possessing criminal tools.

The complaint out of Columbiana County, Ohio said Sherman was caught by the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force in East Palestine. He allegedly responded to an online advertisement, agreed to pay $80 and showed up to an undisclosed location for “services.”

At last check, Sherman was still employed at Norfolk Southern. It’s unclear at this time if the company is in the process of letting him go.

