North Allegheny school board approves district police department

It’s been in the works for some time and now it’s official: the North Allegheny School District will establish a school police department.

The school board unanimously approved the motion Wednesday.

Channel 11 told you last week about the district’s plan to hire a police chief and a dozen officers.

While it was approved unanimously, some board members had concerns.

“Even in the hands of a trained police officer, firearms are still dangerous,” said member Elizabeth Warner. “Our own policy says possession of weapons in a school setting is a threat to the safety of students and staff.”

Currently, the district pays $200,000 to have two McCandless police officers patrol.

Three public information sessions will be held to discuss the decision starting next Wednesday.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group