North Fayette Chick-fil-A will close for renovations in September

NORTH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Chick-fil-A in North Fayette Township will close for renovations in September.

According to a social media post, the restaurant will close starting on Sept. 11.

The restaurant said they anticipate being closed between three and five weeks.

“We’re so excited for these new upgrades that will help better serve our guests!” the post said. “We appreciate your support as we continue to make improvements that will provide our customers with the best service possible!”

