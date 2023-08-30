Local

North Fayette Chick-fil-A will close for renovations in September

By WPXI.com News Staff

North Fayette Chick-fil-A will close for renovations in September

By WPXI.com News Staff

NORTH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Chick-fil-A in North Fayette Township will close for renovations in September.

According to a social media post, the restaurant will close starting on Sept. 11.

The restaurant said they anticipate being closed between three and five weeks.

“We’re so excited for these new upgrades that will help better serve our guests!” the post said. “We appreciate your support as we continue to make improvements that will provide our customers with the best service possible!”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Employees at 3 major Pittsburgh companies returning to downtown offices
  • Fugitive wanted for attempted murder taken into custody in Washington, sheriff says
  • Eliquis, Jardiance among 10 drugs Biden administration will negotiate prices for
  • VIDEO: FAM program helps people get more food for their money since expanded SNAP funding ended
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Thursday

    Most Read