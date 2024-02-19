Local

North Hills School District holding job fair on Monday

By WPXI.com News Staff

The North Hills School District is holding a job fair on Monday.

By WPXI.com News Staff

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The North Hills School District is holding a job fair on Monday.

The fair will be held in the North Hills Middle School in the LGI room at 55 Rochester Road in Ross Township.

It will run from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Anyone who visits can meet with representatives from all departments within the school district and ABC Transit which provides its buses.

People who come to the fair are asked to bring a resume.

On-site interviews and application assistance will be available.

Click here for a look at openings at the North Hills School District.

