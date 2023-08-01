Police converged on Carson Middle School in the North Allegheny School District for active shooter training.

Advanced tactical training prepares first responders for the most serious of police situations, such as a school shooting.

“So, it’s important for the officers to have this training because these events, unfortunately, are happening more and more often,” said Sgt. Eric Egli of McCandless police.

Day five of North Hills Special Response Team Active Shooter Response Training was a combination of classroom and scenario-based learning.

On this day, the focus was on SWAT training for patrol officers who are first on the scene.

“Our officers will be going through several different training sessions based on medical care, active shooter response, room clearing and incident command,” Egli said.

North Hills SRT has 21 police departments and three EMS agencies that participate.

The North Allegheny School District works hand in hand with North Hills SRT.

“So we have many different drills that we do throughout the year for active assailants or anyone on campus — how we react to it,” said Dan Stack, manager of safety and security for North Allegheny School District. “And we need to know how the police will respond to better prepare to meet their needs.”

North Hills SRT holds active shooter training sessions annually, rotating at different school districts.

