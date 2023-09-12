Local

North Huntingdon man drowns while vacationing on Hilton Head Island

By WPXI.com News Staff
A file photo of Hilton Head Island. Not a depiction of where the shark bite occurred.

Hilton Head Beach (WTOC)

By WPXI.com News Staff

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — A North Huntingdon man drowned on Monday during his vacation on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

According to NBC affiliate WSAV, David Owens, 64, was on the island vacationing with his wife.

Around 3:30 p.m. Monday, crews were called to the Disney Beach Club in the Palmetto Dunes area of the island for a missing person in the water.

Owens was found 50 yards out into the surf after roughly 25 minutes of searching.

CPR and life-saving measures were attempted, but unsuccessful.

WSAV said this is the second drowning on the island over the last two weeks.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Parents demanding answers from Moon Township School Board after gymnastics coach suspended
  • 2 men dead, 1 person critically injured in Pittsburgh shooting
  • State police update on escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante: now armed, ‘extremely dangerous’
  • Man allegedly caught with enough fentanyl to kill 35% of Pennsylvanians wanted for skipping court
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Big

    Most Read