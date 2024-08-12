North Huntingdon woman accused of serving minors alcohol, hosting parties for them

NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A North Huntingdon woman is out on bond after being charged for serving minors alcohol, endangering the welfare of children, and corruption of minors.

Police said they filed those charges against Kimberly Strashensky as they continued to try to figure out how two teenagers crashed a dirt bike this past spring.

Two teenagers, Colin Bargiel, 16, a Norwin sophomore, and Adam Bilinsky, 19, a former Norwin student, both died in that crash on March 31. They were found on Ridge Road after they had been reported missing.

According to police, Bargiel had left Strashensky’s home to pick up Bilinsky to return to a party to drink at Strashensky’s home that night.

The coroner said Bargiel’s blood alcohol content was .028. Neither of the teens were wearing a helmet, according to police.

Police interviewed several teenagers after the crash who said Strashensky’s house was a known “party house” to Norwin students, and there had been several parties between January and the crash in March.

Police said two teenagers told them Strashensky allowed them to drink there and was often there while underage drinking was happening.

One teenager told police she bought them Twisted Teas.

Police also said they looked at multiple videos on Bargiel’s phone after his death. They found videos that show Strashensky in her home with visibly intoxicated teenagers.

In some videos, police said she can be heard telling the teens to “not puke in her bathroom.”

Strashensky has not been directly charged in connection to Bargiel and Bilinsky’s deaths.

Strashensky is due in court on Oct. 4.

