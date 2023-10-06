North Sewickley Township police asking for public’s help identifying man seen loitering, prowling

NORTH SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The North Sewickley Township Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man they say was loitering and prowling at night.

According to police, the man was seen in the early morning hours Friday in the area of Brighton Road.

Anyone with information on the man or the incident is asked to call North Sewickley police at (724) 843-8118.

