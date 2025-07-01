North Shore looking to cash in on Pittsburgh’s Fourth of July fireworks 

PITTSBURGH — The night sky will be lit up with fireworks over Pittsburgh on July 4, but the show will look a little bit different this year than in the past.

The Point is currently closed for renovations, so the North Shore will be the center of activities for families and large crowds.

Vine Terrizzi with Starfire Corporation says Pittsburgh is a great city with beautiful views and he’s ready to put on a show for everyone. He talked to Channel 11 while on board the barge that will house the fireworks until the show along the Allegheny River Friday night.

Terrizzi says with tariffs and the fear of a fireworks shortage, Starfire started manufacturing their own and sourcing from different places.

“A good portion of the show is from Europe,” Terrizzi said. “You’re going to see a lot of unique, vibrant colors and things you haven’t seen in the past.”

That’s not all that will be different. With the Point being under construction, the barge will be angled toward the North Shore. Bars and restaurants there are expected to be packed. They’re ready to cash in.

“Being down here is going to really help business,” Jordan Gitzen, the General Manager of Shorty’s Pins and Pints, tells Channel 11.

Shorty’s says they have a busy holiday weekend planned with live music, a famous D.J. from reality TV Show Vanderpump Rules, a lot of games and their signature cocktail, complete with a rubber ducky.

“We should have a nice view of it on our back patio - we’re anticipating a lot of people to be hanging around,” Gitzen added.

Mike’s Beer Bar added staffing for every shift and expects large crowds.

“Every bar on the North Shore should be excited for this weekend,” Devin Welsh said. “If you sit on the patio and turn to the left a little bit, you’ll be able to see the entire bridge and everything lit up. Perfect view.”

Starfire wants people to stick around for a finale they say is like none other.

“About 8,000 salutes are going to go off in 1.5 seconds at the end of the finale,” Terrizzi said. “We know the folks in Pittsburgh love noise, and we’re definitely going to bring it!”

