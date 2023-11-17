North & South Park ice skating rinks to open for the season next week

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — The Allegheny County Parks Department announced the North Park and South Park ice rinks will open for the season next week.

According to a news release, the rinks will open on Friday, Nov. 24.

The season will kick off with three public skate session times on Friday and Saturday. The sessions will last from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., 3 to 6 p.m. and 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

The season will run through mid-March, weather permitting.

Public skating will be available on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday throughout the season. Session times are posted here.

Admission is $5 for residents and $6 for non-residents. Skate rental is $2 for residents and $6 for non-residents.

