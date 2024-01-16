North Strabane Police looking for woman wanted on charges of drug delivery resulting in death

NORTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The North Strabane Police Department is looking for a woman wanted on charges including drug delivery resulting in death.

Jenna Marie Hastings, 37, is last known to be in the area of Wheeling, West Virginia.

Hastings is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 135 pounds.

Police said that given the nature of the charges, do not approach her and use extreme caution.

Hastings is charged with criminal homicide/drug delivery resulting in death, manufacture/delivery/possession with intent to deliver and criminal use of a communication facility.

Anyone with information on where she is can call the Criminal Investigations Division at 724-746-8474 or email tips@nstpd.com

