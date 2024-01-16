Local

North Strabane Police looking for woman wanted on charges of drug delivery resulting in death

By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com

Jenna Marie Hastings Hastings is wanted on charges of criminal homicide/drug delivery resulting in death, manufacture/delivery/possession with intent to deliver and criminal use of a communication facility. (South Strabane Police Department)

By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com

NORTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The North Strabane Police Department is looking for a woman wanted on charges including drug delivery resulting in death.

Jenna Marie Hastings, 37, is last known to be in the area of Wheeling, West Virginia.

Hastings is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 135 pounds.

Police said that given the nature of the charges, do not approach her and use extreme caution.

Hastings is charged with criminal homicide/drug delivery resulting in death, manufacture/delivery/possession with intent to deliver and criminal use of a communication facility.

Anyone with information on where she is can call the Criminal Investigations Division at 724-746-8474 or email tips@nstpd.com

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Pittsburgh school, business closings and delays
  • ‘In my heart forever’: Loved ones remember woman found stabbed to death near Geneva College
  • Mike Tomlin walks off podium after question about future
  • VIDEO: Man killed in Ohioville house fire
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read