Northside residents can visit Children’s Museum for free weekdays in February

PITTSBURGH — People who live on Pittsburgh’s Northside can visit the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh for free on weekdays in February.

The deal includes one free adult admission with proof of residence.

In order to qualify, you have to live in one of the following ZIP codes: 15212, 15214, 15233.

“We are excited to partner with the PPG Foundation to provide free admission to Northside residents right in our own backyard,” Traci Weatherford-Brown, Senior Director of Museum Advancement said in a news release. “This is a fantastic opportunity to welcome our neighbors to experience the Museum.”

The free admission offer is sponsored by the PPG Foundation.

“Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh and the PPG Foundation share a common goal of sparking interest in exploration and discovery,” said Malesia Dunn, Executive Director, PPG Foundation and Corporate Global Social Responsibility. “We’re thrilled to help the Museum welcome the Northside community and open the possibilities created through learning.”

The museum also offers other free admission days and discounts. For a full list, visit their website at pittsburghkids.org.

