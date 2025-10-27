Norwin High School Band wins 2025 Bands of America’s Mid-Atlantic Regional Championship

The Norwin High School Band is the champion of the 2025 Bands of America Mid-Atlantic region.

The marching band was named the regional champion and won Outstanding Music Performance, Outstanding Visual Performance and Outstanding General Effect during the competition over the weekend at the University of Delaware.

They competed against bands from New Jersey, North Carolina and Virginia. All participating schools were evaluated by a panel of nationally recognized music educators and marching band experts.

Band members were escorted home by local police and firetrucks, then met by hundreds of people cheering them on at Norwin High School.

School staff said the victory really is a community effort, and the tireless work of the kids.

“We started this process almost a year ago with design,” Tim Daniels said. “The kids have been working endless hours from the summer all the way through Friday, [when] we had our last rehearsal. So, they’ve put in a lot of time and an incredible amount of effort and do everything we ask of them and more.”

Norwin also won Bands of America in 2019.

