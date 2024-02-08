NTSB to determine probable cause of fiery East Palestine train derailment

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — The National Transportation Safety Board said it will hold a meeting this summer to determine the probable cause of the East Palestine train derailment.

>> East Palestine Train Derailment: Exclusive sit down with Norfolk Southern CEO nearly 1 year later

A Norfolk Southern train carrying hazardous material derailed in East Palestine, Ohio on Feb. 3, 2023. A few days later, a massive explosion during a controlled release of the chemicals inside the train sent heavy black smoke pluming into the air over the small town.

PHOTOS: Massive explosion at start of controlled release of chemicals at train derailment

The derailment resulted in home displacements, constant testing and health concerns from people who lived in and around the community.

>> LATEST: Some residents return to East Palestine after train derailment, others hesitant to go back

“The NTSB is returning to East Palestine for our final board meeting for the same reasons we went last summer: Because the communities most affected by this tragedy deserve to hear our findings in-person and in real-time,” NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy said.

The meeting will be held to vote on the final findings, probable cause and recommendations, the NTSB said. It’s scheduled for June 25.

There will also be two community meetings held at East Palestine High School before the final board meeting. The public is invited to ask about the NTSB and its investigative process.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group