Number of crashes increased from 2023 during state police Independence Day weekend enforcement

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Pennsylvania State Police released the results of its annual Independence Day weekend enforcement detail.

State police investigated 774 vehicle crashes resulting in 11 deaths and 244 injuries July 3-7. Drunk driving was a factor in 64 crashes, including four fatal crashes.

During the five days, troopers arrested 556 people for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and issued 28,429 citations, including:

  • 7,975 for speeding;
  • 876 for failing to wear a seat belt;
  • 225 for not securing children in safety seats.

The number of crashes is an increase from 2023, when state police investigated 668 crashes in which three people were killed.

