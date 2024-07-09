Number of crashes increased from 2023 during state police Independence Day weekend enforcement

Pennsylvania State Police released the results of its annual Independence Day weekend enforcement detail.

State police investigated 774 vehicle crashes resulting in 11 deaths and 244 injuries July 3-7. Drunk driving was a factor in 64 crashes, including four fatal crashes.

During the five days, troopers arrested 556 people for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and issued 28,429 citations, including:

7,975 for speeding;

876 for failing to wear a seat belt;

225 for not securing children in safety seats.

The number of crashes is an increase from 2023, when state police investigated 668 crashes in which three people were killed.

