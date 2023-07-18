Nursing shortfall could spell trouble; local state hospital working to fill gap

TORRANCE, Pa. — The U.S. may be out of the COVID-19 pandemic, but workers are still in short supply, including in the healthcare industry. In the coming years, Western Pennsylvania and the country could see a shortage of nurses that could put a strain on the healthcare system.

To help fill the need, the Department of Human Services hosted a job fair for Torrance State Hospital at the Chestnut Ridge Golf Resort and Conference Center in Blairsville Monday.

At the age of 42, Carlo Parkinson is making a major career jump - from working at a local hardware store to healthcare.

“Just seeing how the world’s going right now, a lot of people need help through,” Parkinson said.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >> Hospital in Westmoreland County looking for workers during job fair on Monday

Hoping to become a psychiatric aid, Parkinson found himself at the job fair for Torrance State Hospital.

“How do you think you can help?,” Channel 11 News Reporter Antoinette DelBel asked him.

“Just a listening ear sometimes helps,” Parkinson said.

The state hospital in Westmoreland County is looking to fill a total of 60 positions - everything from maintenance workers to social workers, therapists and nurses, which is a profession facing a shortage across the board.

Stress, burnout and scrutiny are just some of the reasons why not as many people are becoming nurses or quitting the profession altogether. It’s a big concern economists say could eventually affect treatment.

Torrance State Hospital CEO Stacey Keilman said they’re working to close the gap.

“Every vacancy we have, we feel at some level,” she said. “Being able to fill any of those positions today is really going to help the hospital and the individuals we serve.”

Nationwide, the Bureau of Labor Statistics projects a shortfall of more than 200,000 registered nurses each year for the next several years. That could potentially create a rise in so-called “nurse deserts” in rural areas, such as the Town of Torrance. It means some rural areas of the region might not have immediate access to a registered nurse.

Keilman, however, said by investing in the profession and offering more programs and growth opportunities, they’re getting more nurses through the pipeline.

“We’re actually taking candidates that are willing to become nurses; we’re paying for their nursing, and they can go through the program with us,” she said. “We’re really excited. We’re growing nurses internally in our own hospital system.”

For current and future openings at Torrance State Hospital and other DHS offices, visit www.employment.pa.gov.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group