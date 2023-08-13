NWS confirms EF-1 tornado touched down in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — The National Weather Service (NWS) confirms an EF-1 tornado touched down in Washington County Saturday night.

After conducting a storm survey, NWS determined the tornado struck South Franklin Township.

The agency says the EF-1 tornado has an estimated maximum speed of 105 mph. It’s the 16th tornado to impact the county since 1950.

