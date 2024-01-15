NY Gov promises Steelers-Bills will not be postponed again

Local

Workers remove snow from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday Jan. 14, 2024. A potentially dangerous snowstorm that hit the Buffalo region on Saturday led the NFL to push back the Bills wild-card playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers from Sunday to Monday. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and the NFL cited public safety concerns for the postponement, with up to 2 feet of snow projected to fall on the region over a 24- plus hour period. (AP Photo/ Jeffrey T. Barnes)

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — This story originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The AFC Wild Card playoff game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills will be played on Monday afternoon and will not be pushed back again, New York Governor Kathy Hochul said in a press conference on Sunday.

The Steelers and Bills had originally been scheduled to play at 1 p.m. on Sunday at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. A significant lake effect snowstorm foiled that plan by dumping two feet of snow on Orchard Park and the other towns to the south of Buffalo from Saturday night into Sunday.

Hochul announced on Saturday that they game would be pushed back to Monday afternoon, declaring a state of emergency and implementing a travel ban for Erie County. That ban remains in effect on Sunday, meaning that the Bills players and coaches and staff to help clear Highmark Stadium of snow were unable to drive into the facility on Sunday, leaving some to speculate that the game could be pushed back even further.

Hochul said that will not be the case.

