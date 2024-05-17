Oakland-based Cantonese restaurant Orient Express closes its doors after 19 years

PITTSBURGH — After 19 years of operating on the corner of Forbes and Craig in Oakland, Cantonese restaurant Orient Express has closed.

“We are very proud to have served CMU and the greater Pittsburgh community our best Cantonese recipes since 2005,” signage posted in the window said. “Our patronage spanned folks of all walks of life and cultural background and it was our sincere pleasure to meet you all, learn your favorite flavor and serve you our staple dishes. While the operations of Orient Express were often grueling, our wonderful customers gave us reason to work tirelessly.”

