Oakmont Bakery selling ‘Home Sweet Home’ cookies, with 100% of proceeds going to Marc Fogel

OAKMONT, Pa. — Oakmont Bakery is celebrating Marc Fogel’s return to the United States in a sweet way.

“Today is a day of celebration, filled with joy and gratitude, knowing that our Oakmont neighbor is back on American soil and will soon be with his family,” the bakery said in a Facebook post.

Their “Home Sweet Home” cookies feature photos of Fogel after his release from Russia and the phrases “Welcome Home Marc” and a quote from Fogel: “luckiest man on earth.”

The cookies will be available from Saturday, Feb. 15 to Monday, Feb. 17.

The bakery said 100% of the proceeds will go to Fogel.

To place an order, click here to visit Oakmont bakery’s website.

