Oakmont Bakery sweets promote Steelers-Texans matchup in NFL wild card round

OAKMONT, Pa. — A local bakery is supporting the Pittsburgh Steelers in its own sweet way.

The Steelers will play against the Houston Texans on Monday in the NFL playoff wild card round.

Ahead of the matchup, Oakmont Bakery is selling special Steeler-themed items through Monday.

The bakery shared a photo on social media on Wednesday showing a “portrait cookie,” an iced sugar cookie with an edible image. The cookie appears to show an astronaut with the Steelers logo, next to the words “Houston... you have a problem.”

