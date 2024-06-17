Oakmont Country Club prepares to host 125th U.S. Open in 2025

OAKMONT, Pa. — With the conclusion of the 2024 U.S. Open in Pinehurst, all eyes turn to Oakmont Country Club.

The club will host the 125th U.S. Open in 2025.

“As soon as the last putt falls at Pinehurst, everybody will shake some hands and celebrate a little bit Sunday, and then Monday morning comes and 2025′s on the clock,” said Tim Lloyd, Senior Director of the U.S. Open for the United States Golf Association.

The USGA considers Oakmont one of the “cathedrals” of golf. Along with the 2025 U.S Open, Oakmont is set to host the tournament in 2033, 2042 and 2049. It will also host the U.S. Women’s Open in 2028 and 2038.

“It’s important to us where our champions win their U.S. Open,” Lloyd said. “We go to the cathedrals of the game, and Oakmont is certainly among the cathedrals. It may be the leader of the pack in that regard.”

That doesn’t mean the aren’t plans to spruce things up in the coming year.

Lloyd said they plan to make changes to the property and the surrounding area to alleviate congestion for both the large crowds and those just passing by.

“One of the challenges we are up against when we go to Oakmont is that it’s one way in, one way out,” Lloyd said. “That can be tricky, and I know in 2016, Hulton Rd. was busy. We’ve got great partners with Plum and with Oakmont Boroughs, with the county and state and everybody to support this, but if we can do things that allow us to reduce some congestion and some of the pressure on those key intersections, it’s not only good for the event, it’s safer.”

Preparations are such a large undertaking, Lloyd is part of a group that relocated to Pittsburgh ahead of the event. He said any improvements are with events scheduled beyond 2025 in mind.

“We’re thinking about 40, 50 years. Let’s invest in this so we can work together to make this a better operation.”

His job in the next year will also be ensuring the USGA rings in a major milestone with Pittsburgh flare.

“Let’s just make this the Pittsburgh U.S. Open, the Oakmont U.S. Open. I think getting into the community, learning more about it and customizing to ensure it’s the best experience for what Pittsburgh wants is what we’re trying to do.”

Tickets are on sale now for the 2025 U.S. Open.

All of the action will be broadcast on Channel 11.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group