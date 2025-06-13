Oakmont Country Club’s 18th hole leaves lasting impression on U.S. Open visitors

The 18th hole at the Oakmont Country Club is the epicenter of a lot of activity for the 125th U.S. Open.

It’s a point where a number of things intersect. Autographs are signed, the driving range and practice green are nearby and so is the packed merchandise tent.

Two men from out of town said it is what they were most impressed by at the U.S. Open.

“The 17th hole is tough coming up into that green there. Watching them navigate that is pretty impressive,” said Rowdy Smith from St. Louis.

“I’m originally from California, so there are a lot of beautiful courses out there. This is impressive,” said Raman Kadeveri from Las Vegas.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

