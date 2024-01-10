Observatory Hill neighbors frustrated with storm damage

PITTSBURGH — A tree smashed right into a parked car in Observatory Hill.

“It’s just frustrating because this is the second incident,” Chuck Bickert said.

Bickert lives in the neighborhood and said the street is quiet, except when there is bad weather.

He says too often trees will tumble over into the road, unfortunately for Bickert this time one of those trees landed directly on the hood of his car.

“I’m not sure if it will start from what I was told the hood looks like it’s dented in pretty far and could have damaged maybe the engine.

But the damage doesn’t stop there, he says after he realized his car had been hit that’s when he noticed wires down near his neighbor’s car.

“The wire was down, and it was kind of touching my car so I was terrified. I was going to move it, but my sister said do not,” said neighbor Cassandra Cooper.

Unsure if the power lines were live or not Cooper waited until crews arrived to give her the ok. She has now moved her car, but the wires are still in her front yard.

“Hopefully at some point today they will come,” Cooper said.

Observatory Hill wasn’t the only neighborhood impacted by high winds.

Across town in the Larimer area, Duquesne Light crews worked to make repairs to downed wires. Channel 11 was there as an independent crew removed a tree that had just missed a house but destroyed a fence. That homeowner, unfortunately, will have to pay out of pocket for the removal.

These city residents say they’re anxious with high winds continuing.

“Always, always nervous you never know what’s going to happen,” Cooper said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group