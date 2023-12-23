Occasional light rain to fall Saturday

PITTSBURGH — You won’t need the umbrella first thing Saturday morning, but light rain will move in by mid-day. Rainfall amounts will be light, but plenty of clouds will linger, keeping temperatures out of the 40s.

Tonight looks pretty quiet aside from an isolated shower — but it will be mild, with temperatures in the 40s. Christmas Eve day will be dry and mild, under mostly cloudy skies. We’ll start with some sunshine on Christmas morning, followed by increasing clouds and some rain by Tuesday.

Highs on Christmas will be near 60 for most of us, which is not a record high, but well above the normal of 39! Enjoy it before much more seasonable air returns as we get closer to New Year’s weekend.

