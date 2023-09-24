Occasional showers linger through most of Sunday

PITTSBURGH — Showers yesterday continue this morning as Tropical Depression Ophelia begins to pull east. It won’t be a total washout of a day but plan for occasional showers through at least mid-day. Most of the rain will exit by mid-afternoon, with a gradual drying trend through the evening. Clouds will remain stubborn, and a northeast breeze will reinforce the cooler air with highs only in the mid-60s.

Most of Monday is dry, but another slow-moving system diving south out of the Great Lakes could lead to more light showers tomorrow night and into Tuesday. The chance for showers will linger into Wednesday and the first half of Thursday, with highs remaining a few degrees below normal for much of this week.

