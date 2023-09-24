Local

Occasional showers linger through most of Sunday

By Adis Juklo, WPXI-TV

WPXI Rain Showers Couple rounds of rain moving in Thursday (pixabay.com)

By Adis Juklo, WPXI-TV

PITTSBURGH — Showers yesterday continue this morning as Tropical Depression Ophelia begins to pull east. It won’t be a total washout of a day but plan for occasional showers through at least mid-day. Most of the rain will exit by mid-afternoon, with a gradual drying trend through the evening. Clouds will remain stubborn, and a northeast breeze will reinforce the cooler air with highs only in the mid-60s.

Most of Monday is dry, but another slow-moving system diving south out of the Great Lakes could lead to more light showers tomorrow night and into Tuesday. The chance for showers will linger into Wednesday and the first half of Thursday, with highs remaining a few degrees below normal for much of this week.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • 2 armed robbery suspects flee Pittsburgh; arrested after police chase in Penn Hills
  • Chiller Theater returns 60 years after original show aired on Channel 11
  • Penn Hills Police cruiser crashes into house in Pittsburgh during chase with armed robbery suspects
  • VIDEO:Ride for Social Justice raises money to support programs for children with incarcerated parents
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Big

    Most Read