Oddsmakers aren’t high on Pitt in 2025

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNOW.com.

With the start of college football camp just a month away, the oddsmakers in Vegas don’t have much optimism for the 2025 Pitt football team.

Pitt finished last season with a record of 7-6 and ended the season on a surprising 6-game losing streak.

If you go by what the ‘experts’ are saying, Pitt won’t be any better this coming season. The insiders at Circasports.com have released their regular season win total for the ACC Conference and have given Pitt an over/under win total of 6.5.

Considering their non-conference schedule, that’s a bit surprising and indicates that they believe the Panthers will struggle mightily within the ACC.

Click here to read the entire ACC football regular season over/under on PittsburghSportsNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group