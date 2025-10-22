Off-duty Pittsburgh police officer involved in crash in Lawrenceville

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh police officer was involved in a crash with a car in Lawrenceville.

Police say the driver was trying to turn off of 40th Street onto Penn Avenue when they hit the officer, who was off-duty at the time.

The officer reported some minor wrist pain, but did not need to go to the hospital.

The driver stayed at the scene and was cooperating with the police.

No charges are expected.

