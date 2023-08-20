Offense rolls, Steelers stifle Allen in 27-15 win over Bills

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers’ first-team offense looked great in its one drive in the team’s preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week.

PHOTOS >>> Fans visit Acrisure Stadium for first Steelers preseason game held at home

In its second outing against the Buffalo Bills, they went two drives, and somehow looked better.

Jaylen Warren ripped off a 62-yard touchdown run and Pat Freiermuth and Kenny Pickett capitalized on great field position from a Calvin Austin III punt return as the Steelers’ starters paced the team to a two-touchdown lead and the Steelers cruised to a 27-15 victory.

The Steelers gained two first downs on the opening drive, with Najee Harris rushing for three yards on his first — and so far only — carry of the preseason. The second came with Kenny Pickett found Allen Robinson II for 10 yards for the vet’s first grab in black and gold.

Click here to read more from SteelersNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group