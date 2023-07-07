Police officer hospitalized after crash involving cruiser in East Allegheny

PITTSBURGH — A police officer was taken to a hospital after a crash involving a cruiser in East Allegheny.

According to Allegheny County 911 dispatchers, first responders were called to Madison Avenue at 7:32 p.m.

Pittsburgh police said the officer was in route to a call for an alleged robbery when the crash happened.

A collision investigation is underway, and police said that is protocol.

A Channel 11 crew on scene saw a black Jeep that sustained damage. It’s not clear if the Jeep was involved in the crash.

No other injuries were reported. The officer is in stable condition.

