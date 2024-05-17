Officers from Beaver County honor fallen law enforcement at Fallen Officer Memorial

BEAVER, Pa. — For 20 years, officers from around Beaver County have lined the front lawn around the Fallen Officer Memorial. Saluting, memorializing and remembering those who’ve fallen.

“There is no other day that is more important than this day where we remember our brothers and sisters who have given their most precious possession their very lives,” said Chief Dave Piuri with Monaca Police & Beaver Valley Lodge #4 FOP.

Those who knew and loved the fallen had tears in their eyes, including Cammie Schoemewis. She placed the rose for her dear friend and fallen Trooper Blake Coble.

“Whenever I picked up that rose, I wanted to tear up. Because you just remember Blake and everything that he was and not just him but everybody who has given their life. It’s very emotional to just sit down and think when you pick up that rose what it really represents,” Schoemeweis said.

Sitting alongside her are mothers and wives who know the pain all too well. As each name is read, it’s not just remembering this communities hereos, but those statewide who gave their lives in the last year too.

“Just everybody all law enforcement is just one big family and you just know in your heart whatever is thinking and feeling,” Schoemeweis said.

The county did declare this last Wednesday the 15th “Peace Officers Memorial Day” to join the entire country in honoring the fallen.

