Officials arrest scammers in 2 plots to defraud, steal from older Pennsylvanians

PENNSYLVANIA — The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office announced the arrests of three scammers from New York accused in two plots to defraud and steal from older Pennsylvanians.

The scams involved a Publisher’s Clearinghouse scheme which cost a Montgomery resident $130,000 and an “anti-virus” ruse in which they requested $15,000 from a Lehigh County resident.

In the Montgomery County case, the scammers told the victim to send cash and gift cards, which they did, officials said.

In the Lehigh County case, the scammer caused a pop-up to appear on the victim’s computer from an anti-virus company. The scammer took over the victim’s computer and got personal information about the victim, then proceeded to tell them they owed $15,000 regarding the “anti-virus” program. Undercover agents were able to intervene in the exchange of cash at a grocery store parking lot.

“Scams against older Pennsylvanians are particularly devastating because many victims are living on fixed incomes and their life savings,” Attorney General Michelle Henry said. “These alleged scammers acted with deliberate intent to defraud their victims of significant amounts of money without consideration of the resulting financial distress. My office encourages friends and family to discuss potential risks with their loved ones.”

According to the attorney general’s office, Jaime Barham, 25, and Francis Rohan, 24, from Bronx, are charged with corrupt organizations, criminal use of a communication facility and theft charges regarding the scams in Montgomery County.

Qiang Li, from Rye, is charged with criminal conspiracy to corrupt organizations, computer trespass, unlawful use of a computer and theft charges in the Lehigh County case.

Barham and Rohan’s bail is $75,000, while Li’s is $50,000.

“The Pennsylvania State Police works diligently with our law enforcement partners to protect older Pennsylvanians,” said Commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police Colonel Christopher Paris. “We want scammers to know that our investigators will work diligently to bring them to justice, and these arrests are examples of that.”

The attorney general’s office offered the following guidance for people targeted by scammers:

Never send money or gift cards to someone you do not know. Also, gift cards are for gifts, not for paying debts or bills.

If you are suspicious or have concerns about a solicitation, call your local police or the OAG hotline at 800-441-2555.

If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. “Sweepstakes” scams have been common for years, so be vigilant and use common sense. If you did not sign up for a sweepstakes, you could not have won.

Sign up for scam warning text alerts from the Office of Attorney General. Mobile carrier rates may apply.

Pennsylvanians who believe they have been victims of a scam should file a complaint with the Office of Attorney General’s Bureau of Consumer Protection by calling 800-441-2555 or emailing scams@attorneygeneral.gov.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group