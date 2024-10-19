Officials called to a reported house fire in Homestead

HOMESTEAD — Fire crews are on the scene of a reported house fire in Homestead.

According to 911, crews were called to the 4500 block of Marina Drive in Homestead around 1:10 p.m. Saturday.

911 said that there are no reported injuries at this time.

Channel 11 has a crew headed to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

