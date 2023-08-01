Officials to spray mosquitos in several communities following continuous West Nile virus cases

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — The Allegheny County Health Department (ACHD) will be spraying mosquitos in multiple communities on Wednesday after continuous positive cases of the West Nile virus.

According to the ACHD, a mosquito pesticide called Zenivex E20 will be sprayed in Pittsburgh’s East End neighborhoods, including Garfield, Homewood, Point Breeze and Regent Square as well as Edgewood and Wilkinsburg from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Aug. 2.

The spraying will lower the local mosquito population and minimize the risk of human transmission of the West Nile virus, the ACHD said.

The spray isn’t harmful to humans or pets, the ACHD also said.

“ACHD officials urge the public to protect themselves from mosquitoes by removing standing water in yards, making sure that open windows and doors have screens, and using insect repellent on exposed skin, especially at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active. When used as directed, insect repellent is the best way to protect yourself from mosquito bites,” the health department said in a release.

If it rains, spraying will take place on Monday, Aug. 7 during the same timeframe.

