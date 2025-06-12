Officials working to remind golf fans to hydrate before attending U.S. Open

OAKMONT, Pa. — The heat on Thursday was a big change from earlier in the week and even from Wednesday.

The crowd on Thursday was also the biggest so far of the week, and it’s only going to keep getting bigger.

Channel 11 saw a lot of people filling up water bottles at different hydration stations across the course. These are free areas where you can fill up a water bottle, which you’re allowed to bring into the U.S. Open this week.

We spoke with some fans and the Assistant Chief of Allegheny County Emergency Services about the heat.

“It’s been fun, we’ve been staying put some times, moving around others, so overall pretty good, hard to find shade, but it is what it is,” said one fan.

“And we’re just encouraging people to hydrate ahead of getting here,” said Asst. Chief Steve Imbarlina. “Once you’re thirsty, it’s a little too late. So that’s kind of the message we want to get out. Wear sunscreen, wear appropriate clothing, wear hats, things like that.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group