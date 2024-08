O'HARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — O’Hara Township and Blawnox Borough leaders have tentatively agreed to combine police departments.

The announcement was made on Thursday.

Both councils will need to vote on the agreement in September to finalize it.

If the measure passes in September, the combination will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2025.

