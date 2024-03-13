Ohio man sentenced for trafficking cocaine into western Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH — An Ohio man was sentenced to more than a decade in prison for trafficking cocaine into western Pennsylvania.

Norberto Castillo-Lopez, 34, was found guilty of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine after a trial in November 2023.

Evidence from the trial established that Castillo-Lopez was the organizer and leader of an organization that was trafficking kilogram-quantities of cocaine from Columbus to Western Pennsylvania, the Department of Justice said.

Officials began conducting a wiretap investigation into the organization in December 2019, during which Castillo-Lopez was intercepted agreeing to supply kilograms of cocaine to his co-conspirator. The co-conspirator’s role was to redistribute Castillo-Lopez’s cocaine to lower-level distributors for resale in the cities of New Castle and Farrell.

The wiretap investigation concluded in August 2020, and in September 2020, investigators conducted a search warrant at Castillo-Lopez’s house. They found cocaine, bulk money and a kilogram wrapper.

Castillo-Lopez was sentenced to 135 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release.

