Ohio Township police warn residents of kidnapping scam

Ohio Township police are warning residents about a kidnapping scam.

Police said people are receiving calls from scammers who say that a family member has been kidnapped. They direct the person not to call the police and make cash withdrawals or buy gift cards as ransom.

Police said when they try to intervene, the person who has been called is convinced it’s real.

“The scammers use social media to find family members’ names or data, then use Google Maps/Streetview to reference details to the victims that convince the victim the scammers are nearby. However, they are typically out of the country and simply using these tactics to make it seem as though this is a real kidnapping. They know there is a Giant Eagle or Target, or whatever a mile or so away, because Google Maps tells them this, and the “kidnappers” are NOT around the corner,” a social media post from the department reads in part.

Police say they have received several reports of the calls and expect to get more.

